Photos: Adah Sharma stuns in a leopard print swimsuit; goofs around

Adah Sharma seems to be in a goofy mood, as the actress shared some stunning pictures of her, where she is donning a leopard print monokini, with some quirky captions!

Adah Sharma shared this photo on her Instagram account.

On Wednesday, Adah Sharma seemed to be in a goofy mood and uploaded pictures of herself in a leopard-print swimsuit. The actress surely has flawless skin and getting a toned body like hers surely requires a lot of dedication and abstaining from junk food. While Adah is definitely stealing hearts with the pictures, her captions are a step ahead that will make you roll on the floor laughing. It's hilarious!

In a series of photos, where Adah is posing quite sensuously, she shared some hilarious captions, where she wrote - "I'm just a girl, (dressed like a leopard) Sitting in front of a table, Waiting for a boy to make dosa and chutney for me. Swipe for more pics. More from the Rahul-is-a-cheetah-i'm-not-so-that-makes-me-a-leopard series if you scroll down on my feed (sic)"

Her second series had a photograph of herself lying on the floor and striking a suggestive sort of a pose. She captioned this image as: "Cheetah ! Cheetah ! Cheetah ! That's Rahul not me ! I'm a Leopard (sic)"

While her first two posts were funny, her third post was an intellectual one. Through those pictures, she asked her followers that if best things are worth waiting for then what is it that you would want to wait for? Her caption read: "The best things in life are worth waiting for ...But the best things in life aren't things. So what are you waiting for?

On the professional front, Adah Sharma will be seen in Commando 3 with Vidyut Jammwal and has completed the shooting of her web series, Bypass Road with Neil Nitin Mukesh. She is also doing a Tamil film, titled Charlie Chaplin 2, which also stars Prabhudeva.

