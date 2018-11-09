Photos: Amitabh Bachchan celebrates Diwali with Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya and family

bollywood

The Bachchan family had a very silent and intimate Diwali affair. Amitabh Bachchan shared a few glimpses from the Diwali celebration on his Instagram account

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/amitabhbachchan.

The Bachchans were quite known for their larger-than-life Diwali and Holi parties – the one which was compared to the scale of parties thrown by the late Raj Kapoor. However, now the Bachchans now resort to simple and intimate celebrations.

On Thursday, Amitabh Bachchan shared some heartfelt photos of him enjoying the festival with wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The photos spell love and make for a perfect family portrait.

In the photos, the entire family is seen joining hands and offering prayers. He captioned the photo as: "Diwali brightness ever [sic]." The entire Bachchan clan chose to wear outfits of grey, silver and white shades.

On the work front, talking about Amitabh Bachchan, his television show, Kaun Banega Crorepati will go off-air. The ongoing season 10 of Kaun Banega Crorepati ends on November 23. It will be replaced by two new daily soaps, Patiala Babes and Ladies Special.

Like in season nine last year, the makers had planned the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted quiz show to have a short run, instead of pulling it for months. Big B also likes to keep it short and sweet.

