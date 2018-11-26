Photos: Amrita Arora's exotic getaway with Twinkle Khanna is blissful

bollywood

Amrita Arora and Twinkle Khanna, along with other friends and family spent their weekend at a resort

Amrita Arora with Twinkle Khanna and other friends. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/amuaroraofficial.

This weekend saw a new pair partying together – Twinkle Khanna and Amrita Arora Ladak. While it wouldn't be wrong to say that Amrita and her entire girl gang are party animals, it was a little strange to see Twinkle Khanna join the gang. On Sunday, Amrita Arora took to her Instagram account to share some pictures from the weekend getaway, which was at one of the luxurious resorts.

Interestingly, Twinkle Khanna also took to her Instagram account to share some picturesque locations from the spot and shared it with her fans. In this photo shared by Twinkle, she is seen having a relaxed swing on a hammock, and the other one screams about the serenity of the place. She also revealed how her actor-mother Dimple Kapadia has always been recommending the place to her daughter. Mrs. Funnybones wrote, "A relaxing weekend despite being part of a group with almost a dozen children. In love with #hiltonshillim #ASliceOfHeaven P.S Mom has been telling me about it for ages and finally I am here ! The few times when you have to admit that mother knows best [sic]."

Amrita Arora also gave a good caption to the post she shared. "Coldddd nights at @hilton_shillim ...fun and healthy times with friends and family [sic]," wrote Amrita. In the photos, Amrita is seen posing with friends Twinkle Khanna, Sheeba Desouza and others.

