Photos: Ananya Pandey's pre-birthday gift from her mom is too cute to handle

bollywood

Ananya Pandey was surprised by her mom as she gifted her daughter a little puppy ahead of her birthday celebrations.

Ananya Panday's pre-birthday gift

Ananya Pandey, who is all set to celebrate her birthday on October 30, which is tomorrow, received a cutest pre-birthday gift from her mom Bhavana Pandey. The young lady was surprised by her mom as she gifted Ananya a little puppy ahead of her birthday celebrations.

Sharing the first picture of the new addition to the family, Ananya took to Instagram asking suggestions from all her fans on what should be her pets name. After receiving suggestions, Ananya finally decided to name the new member as 'Astro'.

Thanking her mom for the early gift and all her fans for the suggestions, Ananya shared an adorable picture where the young actress is seen holding the puppy in her arms which is a sight to behold.

Meanwhile, Bhavana Pandey too took to Instagram to share an adorable throwback picture of hers with Ananya.

Ananya enjoys a huge fan base on social media. The actress' Instagram game is on point a testimony of which is seen on her handle where she keeps sharing pictures from her day to day life.

The star-kid is all set for her big Bollywood debut by the gigantic filmmaker Karan Johar, in the sequel of his film, Student of The Year (2012), titled Student of The Year 2. SOTY gave the film industry three stars – Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. The film's sequel helmed by Punit Malhotra introduces another new face – Tara Sutaria. While Ananya is Chunky's daughter, Tara is a relative outsider and is known for dating Vinod Mehra's son, Rohan Mehra. Rumours are rife that Alia, Varun and Sidharth have a special song in the film.

Ananya and Tara have been cast opposite Tiger Shroff in Student of The Year 2, which will hit the 70mm on May 11, 2019.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates