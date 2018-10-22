Photos: Arbaaz Khan celebrates Navratri with ladylove Giorgia Andriani

bollywood

Giorgia Andriani is being extended invites with Arbaaz Khan, now-a-days. Though there is nothing official about their relationship, it is assumed that the duo is a couple and are open to joint appearances

Arbaaz Khan with girlfriend Giorgia Andriani

Arbaaz Khan and rumoured girlfriend Giorgia Andriani attended a Navratri event in Gujarat together. The actor shared images on social media.

All this while, the two would be spotted together at restaurants and family functions in the Khan-daan. Now, the Italian actor is being extended invites with Arbaaz. Though there is nothing official about their relationship, it is assumed that the duo is a couple and are open to joint appearances.

Arbaaz Khan celebrates Navratri with Giorgia Andriani (Pic/Instagrammed by Giorgia Andriani)

(Pic/Instagrammed by Arbaaz Khan)

Well, buzz is that Arbaaz Khan is all set to get hitched for the second time. Those in the know say that things are almost official between him and Andriani. She accompanied him to the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Arpita Khan Sharma's home. Arbaaz's ex-wife Malaika Arora was also present. But two share cordial relations and the presence of Giorgia in the house did not make it awkward either for Arbaaz or her.

The actor-producer has been stepping out with Giorgia everywhere. It is said that he will pop the question soon and the Khandaan approves of her. Looks like wedding bells are all set to ring in Galaxy Apartments in the coming months.

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's divorce shocked one and all. They were one of the most loved and strongest couples in Bollywood and their divorce came as a shock to their fans. The couple split after 17 years of marriage, but continue to remain friends. Malaika attends all the functions and parties held at the Khan residence and the family members are also very fond of her.

