Photos: Bollywood gathers for Krishna Raj Kapoor's prayer meet
Family and industry folk turn up in abundance to pay their respects to Raj Kapoor's wife, who passed away on Monday following cardiac arrest
Family and several film personalities turned up at the prayer meet of Krishna Raj Kapoor, the Kapoor family matriarch, yesterday. Wife of filmmaker Raj Kapoor, the 87-year-old passed away following a cardiac arrest on Monday morning, her son Randhir confirmed.
Rajiv Kapoor
Boney Kapoor
Aishwarya Rai, Jaya Bachchan
Madhuri Dixit-Nene
Karisma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan
Amitabh Bachchan
Asha Bhosle and Poonam Dhillon
Rani Mukerji and Rekha. Pics/Satej Shinde
Family members Karisma, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan, among others, were spotted at the Banquet Hall of Vile Parle's Sahara Star Hotel for the meet, which also saw celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor and Asha Bhosle in attendance. Rishi Kapoor, Neetu and Ranbir were absent given that the trio is in the US for Rishi's medical treatment.
