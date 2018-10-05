Photos: Bollywood gathers for Krishna Raj Kapoor's prayer meet

bollywood

Family and industry folk turn up in abundance to pay their respects to Raj Kapoor's wife, who passed away on Monday following cardiac arrest

Rima Jain

Family and several film personalities turned up at the prayer meet of Krishna Raj Kapoor, the Kapoor family matriarch, yesterday. Wife of filmmaker Raj Kapoor, the 87-year-old passed away following a cardiac arrest on Monday morning, her son Randhir confirmed.



Rajiv Kapoor



Boney Kapoor



Aishwarya Rai, Jaya Bachchan



Madhuri Dixit-Nene





Karisma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan



Amitabh Bachchan



Asha Bhosle and Poonam Dhillon



Rani Mukerji and Rekha. Pics/Satej Shinde

Family members Karisma, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan, among others, were spotted at the Banquet Hall of Vile Parle's Sahara Star Hotel for the meet, which also saw celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor and Asha Bhosle in attendance. Rishi Kapoor, Neetu and Ranbir were absent given that the trio is in the US for Rishi's medical treatment.

