Photos: Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sonam-Rajkummar and others at Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga screening

Fatima Sana Shaikh, R Balki, Gauri Shinde, Shikha Talsania along with the whole star cast of the film graced the special screening of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao at the special screening of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga in Mumbai. All pictures/Yogen Shah

The makers of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga arranged the special screening for the film attended by many Bollywood celebrities like Fatima Sana Shaikh, Shikha Talsania, director couple R Balki and Gauri Shinde along with star cast of the film Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla.



Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla at the special screening of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Just before the release, the whole team of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga had seen promoting the film in a unique way at the mall in Mumbai where all the actors seen confined into a glass box.

Sonam Kapoor has seen wearing customised Tamil print saree which reads 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' looking beautiful as always. Rajkummar Rao seen sported a brown bomber jacket was looking dapper.



Fatima Sana Shaikh at the special screening of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Earlier, the makers of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga launched the second trailer in a unique way. At the trailer launch event the lead star cast, Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Juhi Chawla including the director Shelly Chopra Dhar were seen doing the most unusual activity.



Shikha Talsani at the special screening of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Shelly Chopra Dhar's directorial 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' has been making the right noise ever since the film was announced. The new trailer showcased Sonam Kapoor's struggle and fights against her family for her love.



Gauri Shinde and R. Balki at the special screening of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga brings the father-daughter duo Anil Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor together on screen for the first time. The unusual and unique script of the film played the big role to bring this duo together.

The film has an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla. The story of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga will be instrumental in pushing the queer conversation forward in India. Representation of the LGBTQ community on celluloid has been a tedious one and with Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga it will be a great concept and lesson to be shared with all the parents out there.



Sonam Kapoor poses for the photographers at Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga special screening

Fox Star Studio presents 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and is directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar. This film also marks as a debut film of Shelly Chopra Dhar. The film is slated to release on 1st February 2019.

