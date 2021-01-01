Photos Inside: Suhana Khan exudes Snow White vibes in her latest pictures

Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, shares Snow White vibes in a string of new images that she has posted on Instagram.

In the pictures, Suhana is seen sporting a white fluffy ensemble. She sports a no make-up look, and can be seen flaunting her midriff.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

The picture currently has over 240K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Maheep Kapoor, who is the mother of Suhana's best friend Shanaya Kapoor, dropped heart and love emojis in the comment section.

Earlier this month, Suhana shared that it is time Disney had an Indian princess. Suhana took to her verified Instagram account story to express her feelings through a meme.

