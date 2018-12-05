Photos: Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's wedding festivities have begun

television

Small screen's funnyman Kapil Sharma is all set to marry his longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on December 12, 2018

Ginni Chatrath with her friends and family for bangle ceremony. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/ginnichatrath.lovers.

It's raining weddings in tinsel town; after Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' wedding, it's time for actor-comedian Kapil Sharma to get hitched. After surviving the choppy waters in personal and professional life, Kapil finally found someone, who he could confide in and spend the rest of his life. It is his childhood friend, Ginni Chatrath.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath are all set to tie the knot on December 12, 2018, and the couple has begun with the pre-wedding festivities. They are solemnising their relationship in Jalandhar, their hometown. They started the rituals with an 'Akhand Path', and the pictures of it are doing the rounds on social media already. After that, they had a bangle ceremony ritual, in which, Ginni looks happy wearing those colourful bangles, and a pink Punjabi suit.

A few days ago, Kapil shared his wedding invite on Twitter, and also sought blessings from everyone. Kapil met Ginni in college and the comedian also introduced his lady love to his mother back then itself. However, after shifting base to Mumbai and entering The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, they rarely met.

Well, there's also another reason for Kapil Sharma to be happy about. The teaser of his upcoming show has also been released on Twitter by Sony Television. After a long break, Kapil Sharma is finally back on the screen. His earlier season of the same show went off-air midway due to his fight with colleague Sunil Grover, and things changed thereafter in Kapil's professional and personal life.

After this infamous brawl with Sunil Grover, Kapil Sharma returned with his comedy show, but again that did not take off and things went kaput. Apparently, it was Kapil's deteriorating health that led to the downfall of his show. After working hard on his physique and returning from the rehabilitation centre, the comedian is back with The Kapil Sharma Show.

Although his earlier shows have been produced by his home banner, this show will be produced by Salman Khan's production house. Kapil is slated to begin shooting from December 16.

