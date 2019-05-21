Photos: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are all about undying love
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's latest pictures from Bandra are all about love and affection. Despite years of being married together, the couple's romance is that of a newly married! And, we aren't complaining.
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan stepped out for an event on Monday in Bandra, Mumbai. The couple looked ecstatic as they were snapped hand-in-hand. Kareena often holds Saif's hand whenever she's out in his company. The actress is a proud begum and has often professed her undying love for husband, Saif. In fact, the recent season of Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan had Kareena on the couch with Priyanka Chopra, where they both were going gaga about their respective husbands. While Priyanka mentioned how Nick Jonas shut the jewellery store, Tiffany to buy and ring and propose her, Kareena said that Saif has gifted her a majestic palace, The Pataudi Palace.
View this post on Instagram
Coming back to Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, they looked all decked up as a summer pro. Kareena Kapoor wore a black tee-top with denim, hair tied in a bun and sunglasses. She looked perfectly fresh in this outfit while Saif wore a pink t-shirt, which he paired with denim. Not to forget, the cool red cap!
Take a look at the pictures here:
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor spotted in Bandra. All Pictures: Yogen Shah.
Talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan, the actress will be next seen in Good News, and the actress has said that the audience can expect a fun ride from her upcoming romantic-comedy film. Good News also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani apart from her. Talking about Good News, at an event, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, "Good News is releasing in December. I think it's a very good film and the cast of the film is also very exciting because apart from me, there is Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani in the film. I feel there are four amazing actors so, the audience can expect a fun ride for sure."
Apart from this film, she will next be seen in Karan Johar's Takht, which also stars, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.
On the other hand, the look of Saif Ali Khan as Sartaj Singh from the web show, Sacred Games 2 has released, and the fans are loving it. Apart from this, he will be seen as a narrator in one of the television shows, which also marks his debut in the telly world. Saif also has Jawani Jaaneman with Tabu and Alaia F and a film on Naga Sadhu, titled, Laal Kaptaan.
This is Saif Ali Khan's second marriage with Kareena Kapoor, after getting divorced with Amrita Singh. Saif and Kareena tied the knot on October 16, 2012, and have a child, Taimur Ali Khan (2) together.
Also Read: Exclusive: Saif Ali Khan's Naga Sadhu look in Laal Kaptaan: Intriguing details revealed
