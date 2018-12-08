Photos: Kareena Kapoor hosts early birthday bash for Taimur Ali Khan

bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan rang in an early birthday for son Taimur Ali Khan on December 7

Taimur Ali Khan with parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor. All Pictures: Yogen Shah.

One of the most followed starkid on the block is Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's two-year-old toddler Taimur Ali Khan. The tiny tot will turn two on December 20. While his followers have been counting days for his second birthday, mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan surprised everyone by throwing an early bash for their little lad.

The 'Chhote Nawab' breaks the Internet with every picture that surfaces online. He is already a fashion pro, courtesy- mother Kareena Kapoor.

Take a look at the pictures here:



Birthday boy Taimur with parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor pose for shutterbugs below their residence.



Kareena Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan.

The shutterbugs have caught photos of Taimur's cousin-friend Inaaya Naumi Kemmu too. She was seen with parents Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, Tusshar Kapoor's son Lakkshyya, Rannvijay Singha and Priyanka Vohra's daughter Kainaat Singh, aunt Karisma Kapoor with children Kiaan Raj Kapoor and Sameira Kapoor, maternal grandparents Babita and Randhir Kapoor were spotted at Taimur's second birthday party. Kareena Kapoor's best pal, Amrita Arora was also decked up for Tim's birthday.



Randhir Kapoor and Babita at grandson Taimur Ali Khan's birthday bash.



Karisma Kapoor with son Kiaan and mom Babita.



Children arriving for Taimur's birthday bash.



Amrita Arora at best friend Kareena's son's birthday bash.

Here are some of the gifts for birthday boy:

View this post on Instagram #gift for #taimuralikhan on his birthday A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s) onDec 7, 2018 at 4:23am PST

Here are some of the videos of guests arriving at Saif and Kareena's Bandra residence:

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan had celebrated Taimur's first birthday at the Pataudi Palace. Aunt Karisma, grandfather Karan Kapoor and everyone were present at the Palace in Haryana for the special day. He was born on December 20. Proud parents Saif and Kareena wanted to ensure that Taimur remains attached to his roots and hence had planned on bringing his first birthday at their ancestral Pataudi Palace in Haryana.

