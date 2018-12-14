Photos: Malaika Arora is Christmas ready, decorates her home 'white'

bollywood

Malaika Arora gets a reason to be 'jolly' this season!

Malaika Arora shared these pictures on her Instagram account.

Along with weddings, December is also the month of festivities, and brings along warmth, fun and laughter. With Christmas around the corner, celebrities have begun to decorate their house. Malaika Arora has decided to go 'White' this festive season, and decorated her home snowy-white.

Malaika shared a picture of the Christmas tree and other decorations on social media and captioned it, "T' is the season for making my home warm and festive (sic)."

On Wednesday night, Arjun Kapoor was spotted with rumoured girlfriend Malaika Arora exiting her Bandra house, and he got a closer glimpse of the Christmas decoration. Arjun was spotted wearing a basic blue t-shirt, paired with blue denim and a cap.

The actor, who is rumoured to be dating model-actor Malaika Arora, was prodded by host-friend Karan about their equation. When the Gunday actor was asked about him being single, Arjun took a long pause and later said, "I am not single." Arjun confirmed that he is dating someone and is also open to getting married.

Also Read: Here's What Anil Kapoor Thinks About Nephew Arjun Kapoor's Relationship With Malaika Arora

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates