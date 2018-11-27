Photos: Mira Rajput shares heartwarming moments with her father, Shahid and Misha

bollywood

It was on Mira Rajput's father's 60th birthday when the star wife shared some beautiful moments from her wedding and thereafter with the family

Mira Rajput with her father. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/mira.kapoor.

On Monday, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput went on a nostalgia trip as she shared a few photos from her family album. sje posted the photos on occasion of her father's 60th birthday. Mira shared candid and emotional moments from her wedding, where she is seen posing happily with her father, and the other one has her and Shahid touching his feet and seeking blessings.

The family album of Mira Rajput will make you go 'aww'! One of the photos had Mira and Shahid's daughter Misha Kapoor playing with her grandfather. We must say, the moments are just priceless. Recently, during Diwali, Shahid Kapoor had shared a snap with daughter Misha and had written that these are the moments one lives for.

Mira shared the photos on Instagram and gave a beautiful caption: "Happy 60th Dad From you we have learned to love, to pray, to excel, to thank, to live [sic]."

Shahid and Mira are married for three years [July 7, 2015] and are blessed with two children – Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor, who they welcomed in September. The actor's wife uploaded a cute picture of their son Zain Kapoor on Instagram recently, and captioned it "Hello World [sic]."

The baby boy looked simply adores in his maroon ethnic wear. Shahid and Mira became proud parents for the second time on September 5. At the time, the Padmaavat actor had taken to Twitter to share the name of his son, writing, "Zain Kapoor is here and we feel complete. Thank you for all the wishes and blessings. We are overjoyed and so grateful. Love to all."

