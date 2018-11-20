Photos: Priyanka Chopra and Madhu Chopra's quick Paris trip was all about shopping!

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra and Madhu Chopra with their friends in Paris

Seems like Priyanka Chopra is all out and about shopping for her wedding with mother Madhu Chopra in Paris, and her Instagram feed is proof of the same. The 'Quantico' star has dropped a hint at her much-anticipated wedding to singer Nick Jonas through a cryptic picture that has raised eyebrows.

Taking to her Instagram stories, PeeCee shared a picture of Jimy Choo wedding shoes in Paris with a caption, "It's all happening.'

Here are some more photos from her Paris trip with her mom:







She then posted a second picture bidding adieu to the city of love.

According to various reports, the couple will be tying the knot on December 1 at Jodhpur's lavish Umaid Bhawan Palace. The details about the wedding have been kept under close wraps so far, but according to those in the know of developments, it will be a close-knit family affair and a separate celebration for her film fraternity friends will take place later.

Earlier, Priyanka and Nick stopped by the Beverly Hills courthouse last week to fill out the necessary paperwork to obtain a marriage license in the United States.

The actress was in India last week to shoot for The Sky Is Pink after enjoying a bridal shower in New York and then a bachelorette party in Amsterdam and Italy.

In August, Priyanka and Nick confirmed their engagement during a trip to Mumbai, where their families gathered for a Roka ceremony and a gala celebration.

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from ANI

