Photos: Priyanka Chopra cheers for Nick Jonas at friendly football match in Mumbai

Last evening, Priyanka Chopra's fiance Nick Jonas was spotted sweating it out at a celebrity football match in Bandra. PeeCee watched him from the sidelines.

Priiyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra's fiance-American singer Nick Jonas flew into Mumbai on Saturday afternoon as he was missing PeeCee who is shooting for The Sky Is Pink. He seems to be up and about and at home in Mumbai.

On Sunday, the couple were spotted at Bandra's popular football ground, as PC cheered for her fiancé, who sweated it out at a football match in Mumbai. In her Instagram story, Priyanka posted a picture of Nick playing a football match, while she was seen cheering in the background.

In the picture, Nick is seen wearing an Orange sleeveless T-Shirt with black shorts and yellow sports shoes, while Priyanka chose a white basic tee and jeans for the occasion. Priyanka had earlier posted a number of pictures, one of which showed the couple having a conversation before the match.

The post was captioned 'Bae in Bombae!!' Jonas played the match along with the who's who of Bollywood, including Kunal Kemmu, Ishaan Khatter, and Aditya Roy Kapoor, along with the Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Check out some more pictures here:

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at Bandra's popular football ground



Nick Jonas in Mumbai, playing football (Pic/Yogen Shah)



Priyanka Chopra enjoys a good time

After keeping fans and media guessing for the longest time, Priyanka and Nick confirmed their engagement in August with a 'roka' ceremony, followed by a private party in Mumbai.

Love for family and faith was the connect that pulled Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas towards each other, revealed the American singer recently. During an interview with "E! News" host Jason Kennedy, Nick praised Priyanka and opened up about how their relationship started. He said, "The thing that really connected both of us is our love for family and faith and importance of being connected to those who are always going to be with you. And we found that in each other as well, which is a beautiful thing and I am excited to start our lives together."

