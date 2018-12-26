Photos: Sara Ali Khan celebrates Christmas with Taimur, Kareena, Ibrahim and Saif

bollywood

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram account to share the photos from her intimate Christmas celebration

Saif Ali Khan with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and children - Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/saraalikhan95.

Sara Ali Khan is completely on a roll these days, as she is neck-deep tied in Simmba's promotions. The one-film-old girl had a hectic day on field as she was busy promoting her second film with her co-star Ranveer Singh and director Rohit Shetty. After a tiring day, Sara reached at actor-father Saif Ali Khan's Bandra residence to celebrate Christmas.

Saif's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan has also come down to India for Christmas celebrations, and was seen with sister Sara, little bundle of joy, Taimur Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Pictures from their intimate celebration was shared online by the Kedarnath actor.

View this post on Instagram Merry merry merry Christmas to everyone ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂ­ðÂ¦ÂðÂÂ¬ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) onDec 25, 2018 at 1:54am PST

Kareena and Sara were colour-coordinated in black and beige, Taimur was in his night suit, Ibrahim in a white tee and denim, while Saif wore a maroon kurta and pyjama. Later, Kareena headed to Anu Dewan's Christmas bash in the same outfit.

Talking about Sara, her debut film Kedarnath fetched her rave reviews and her second film, Simmba is a remake of 2015 Telugu blockbuster Temper. Apart from Ranveer and Sara, the star cast also includes Sonu Sood, who will portray the role of the antagonist in the action flick. It is directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Karan Johar. The film will is scheduled to release on December 28, this year.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh Trolls Simmba Co-Star Sara Ali Khan, Calls Her 'Bohot Sara'

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates