Photos: Sara Ali Khan's chic look will give you major fashion goals

bollywood-fashion

Sara Ali Khan opted for a retro look as she was seen wearing a black midriff top with full sleeves and a pair of jazzy printed sequinned pants

Sara Ali Khan spotted promoting Simmba. All Pictures: Yogen Shah.

Sara Ali Khan, who is currently raking in immense love and appreciation for her debut film Kedarnath has been treating fans with major fashion goals.

Bollywood's most promising debut in recent times, Sara Ali Khan opted for a retro look as she was seen wearing a black midriff top with full sleeves and a pair of jazzy printed sequinned pants. The actress teamed her look with neon pink earrings and a half bun hairstyle.

Apart from Sara's noteworthy performance, it is her stylish-yet-natural look that has most of her fans go gaga over. In a very short span of time, Sara Ali Khan has gained an incredible fanbase amongst the youngsters after her debut performance in Kedarnath received an exceptional response.

On the work from, Sara will next be seen in Simmba alongside Ranveer Singh, which is slated to release on December 28, 2018.

Also Read: Kedarnath Box Office: Sara-Sushant's Film Rakes In Rs 4.25 Crore On Monday

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates