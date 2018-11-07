Photos: Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Anil Kapoor celebrate Diwali in London

bollywood

Anil Kapoor and family appear to be carrying shopping bags. Looks like they have indulged in some festive bargains

Anil Kapoor with family. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/rheakapoor.

The Kapoor clan- Anil Kapoor with wife Sunita Kapoor and children Sonam Kapoor with husband Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor with her rumoured boyfriend Karan Boolani, and others are celebrating Diwali this year in London. Sonam's entrepreneur husband Anand Ahuja owns a house in London and Delhi both.

The Kapoors are away from the city and are in London, enjoying the quality family time. The pictures shared by Rhea on Instagram are a testimony of them having a great time there. One of the pictures shared on Instagram reveals that the family had gone to watch the musical. She captioned the photo: "The plan is to fan this spark into a flame." —Hamilton."

The other family picture has everyone carrying their respective shopping bags. Looks like they have indulged in some festive bargains.



Inside Photos from the Diwali bash. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/rheakapoor.

Recently, Sonam was seen at a fashion show in Milan with husband Anand at Giorgia Armani's show. The show marked the debut of the fashionable newlyweds Sonam K Ahuja and Anand S. Ahuja. Post the exquisite fashion show the stunning duo also met the maestro, Mr. Giorgio Armani. Sonam and Anand were seated in the prestigious front row at the fashion show, sitting next to Hollywood veteran actress, Cate Blanchett.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor reveals bedroom details with husband Anand Ahuja

