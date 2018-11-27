Photos: Sushmita Sen's romantic birthday with boyfriend Rohman Shawl

bollywood

Sushmita Sen shared some lovey-dovey photos with boyfriend Rohman Shawl, and family from her birthday celebration in Dubai

Sushmita Sen and boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/sushmitasen47.

Sushmita Sen is reverse ageing and one doesn't need any proof to justify it. Her hot physique, strong personality and a positive attitude towards life is a solid proof. The former Miss Universe celebrated her birthday on November 19 with her family – mother Subhra Sen, brother Rajeev Sen and daughters, Renee and Alisah.

The actress posted the pictures a little late, but they are enough to fall in love all over once again. The actress' alleged boyfriend Rohman Shawl got a customised cake for his ladylove, which had one of the cutest pictures of them, wherein he is kissing Sushmita's forehead. Well, didn't that photo make everyone drool!

Sushmita's photos with Rohman Shawl (27) scream love, and the way he looks at her will make you want someone to look at you. Rohman has been seen bonding with Alisah and Renee, and it is said that he shares a good equation with the family too.

The family had taken to Dubai to ring in her birthday. Sushmita was elated to celebrate her 43rd birthday on her mother's lap. She wrote a beautiful post, thankful for everything in life. Here is what she wrote: "I brought in my 43rd birthday curled up on my Maa's lap!!! perrrrrrfect!!!! THANKYOU soooooo much all of you for showering me with such love, kindness & blessings!! I have read every single birthday msg & never felt more loved!!! Sharing #birthday #memories #ilborro #dubai #friends #family #happiness #love & a super blessed #birthdaygirl. love you guys!!! [sic]."

Don't they make a lovely couple?

