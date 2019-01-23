Photos: Varun Dhawan starts shooting for Remo D'souza's dance film in Punjab

bollywood

Varun Dhawan has started shooting for his dance film, which is touted to be India's biggest dance film

Varun Dhawan, Remo D'souza and Lizelle D'souza.

The most anticipated film of the year, Bhushan Kumar and Remo D'Souza's yet to be titled dance musical, which features Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor as the lead will commence the seven-day long schedule on January 23rd in Punjab. The team, which includes, Bhushan Kumar, Remo D'souza, Varun Dhawan and Lizelle D'souza, visited the Golden Temple yesterday on landing in Amritsar.

View this post on Instagram waheguru ji da khalsa waheguru ji di fateh ð A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) onJan 22, 2019 at 5:18am PST

Bhushan Kumar shares, "We've got a lot of positive energy from the temple and are now geared up for the shoot. It's an exciting project for our music label to be associated with, since being a dance film it has scope for a lot of songs. We have 12 in all and Sachin–Jigar's album will be a mix of original, folk and recreated songs."

Bhushan Kumar furthered added that they will be shooting for a Punjabi wedding song, followed by a few emotional sequences featuring Varun and his reel life family. After this, they will fly off to London for a 40-day schedule that begins on February 10.

The film opens on November 8. "I've known Varun's father and his brother Rohit since a long time. I share a friendly equation with him as well. Varun has a great sense of script and music, he is involved in every aspect of filmmaking," asserted Bhushan who is producing the film with Remo's wife, Lizelle D'souza.

Bhushan confirms that the film is not part of any franchise and that they will reveal the title soon. "It's a completely original concept which we are planning to spin into a franchise," he stated.

Shraddha Kapoor, who will be seen sharing the screen with Varun again is currently learning different dance forms with Remo's team and will join the unit in London. Nora Fatehi also plays a pivotal role.

India's biggest dance film is directed by Remo D'Souza produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D'Souza starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor to be trained by Got To Dance UK's Tashan Muir for Remo D'Souza film

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates