Photos: Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi on the sets of Broken But Beautiful 2

ALTBalaji's unconventional love story 'Broken but Beautiful' has returned with its second season. The makers have shared some pictures of Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi from the show's sets

Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi

ALTBalaji broke all records late last year with the launch of an unconventional love story, 'Broken but Beautiful' which made its way right into the hearts of one and all. Now in 2019, the OTT platform is once again set to make fans relive all those memories as it's bringing back a new season of the popular web-series. With its incredible storyline, soul-stirring music, and a stellar cast.

The shoot for the second season has begun and the makers have shared the stills of actors Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi from the set.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Broken But Beautiful received immense popularity, unprecedented subscription numbers and love from the audience as well as renowned Bollywood personalities like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonali Bendre, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh and many more. In a first-of-its-kind, the first season of the show witnessed the start of original soundtracks being used in a web-series, that struck the right chord going on to be overnight chartbusters on YouTube, raking in millions of views.

Convincing you that there is indeed a light at the end of the tunnel, one witnesses in this remarkable show how love can be found even in the most unexpected of places and people. The powerhouse of acting talent in the form of Vikrant Massey, as Veer, and Harleen Sethi, as Sameera, made their characters convincing, real and believable.

Having delivered a performance that left a lasting impression, Vikrant Massey said, "The first season received a tremendous response from people, and I am glad that season 2 is happening. It was already something that was planned, and I am really happy about it as it is coming soon. I just can't wait to start shooting for it."

The climax of Season 1 had Vikrant and Harleen's characters breaking the shackles and moving away from their past, to live life again!! Will our favourite Jodi fall in love in Season 2? We are all waiting to watch what happens as the shoot begins today!

