Photos: When Urvashi Rautela met American model-actor Amber Rose

hollywood

Urvashi Rautela is truly making India proud Internationally!

Urvashi Rautela and Amber Rose

American model-actor Amber Rose threw a bash in Los Angeles on Tuesday to mark the success of her personal app. Among the movers and shakers of LA was Hate Story 4 actor Urvashi Rautela. She had been handpicked from India to attend the party by the agency handling Rose's app. What was Urvashi's connection? She also has a personal app to interact with fans!

Check out some pictures from the event here:



Urvashi Rautela and Amber Rose at the event



Urvashi Rautela and Amber Rose pose for the shutterbugs at the event



Urvashi Rautela and Amber Rose at the event



Urvashi Rautela and Amber Rose at the event

Talking about Amber Rose's App, the 34-year-old wants to use the platform as a medium to help women. "I want to give back and build a tight-knit community in which they can all feel empowered to be themselves with the support of other members of the amazing Amber Rose community," said Amber Rose.

Rose will be sharing never before seen content, interacting with her fans and building an inclusive community. "My main goal is to use my platform as a medium to help women. I want everyone to feel heard and loved. I'm looking forward to hearing their life stories on the fan feed and helping as much as I can," she added.

Rose launched the Official Amber Rose app in collaboration with New York-based tech firm EscapeX.

Also Read: Here's what transpired at Kanika Kapoor's 40th birthday party

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates