Physician booked for harassing woman doctor in Hyderabad

A case has been registered against a physician of the state-run Osmania General Hospital (OGH) here for allegedly stalking and harassing a woman doctor, police said on Wednesday. The woman in her mid-20s is a resident doctor of the state-run Nizam''s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS).

She alleged that the general physician, aged around 30, had been harassing her after she rejected his proposal to marry him, they said. In her complaint, the woman accused the doctor of harassing her with phone calls and messages and pressuring her to marry him, the police said.

Following the complaint, a case has been registered against the doctor under relevant IPC sections and a notice has been served to him on Tuesday to appear before the police.

