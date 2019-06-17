Physiotherapy student jumps to death from building in Mumbai

national

The physiotherapy student jumped from the terrace of 'Kohinoor Tower', located on Bal Govind Das Road in Dadar area

Representational image

A 21-year-old physiotherapy student allegedly committed suicide in Dadar by jumping from his building during the wee hours of Monday, police said. The deceased identified as Omkar Mahesh Thakur, went to the terrace of 'Kohinoor Tower', located on Bal Govind Das Road in Dadar area, around 3.30 am and jumped from there, a police official said.

A passerby spotted the deceased lying on the ground in a pool of blood following which he was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, he said. Omkar Mahesh Thakur, who lived in an apartment on the building's fifth floor, was studying physiotherapy at the KEM Hospital in Parel area and was in the last year of the course, he said. The reason behind the extreme step was yet to be ascertained, the official said, adding that the deceased's friends and colleagues at the hospital were being quizzed. An accidental death report was filed and a probe was underway, said the officer.

In another incident, a journalist allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence, the police said. The deceased identified as Nayaz Khan was a senior journalist and was working in local news channel Prajaa TV. The body was recovered in the morning and was later sent to sent post mortem, the police said. The cause of the alleged suicide is not yet known. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law and further investigation in the matter is underway.

