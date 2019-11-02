Pic-of-the-potholes is a bold, engaging move

This picture has been used for representational purposes only

The BMC is willing to give citizens cash prizes worth Rs 500 if their pothole complaints do not get resolved within 24 hours, but they have no clue from where the money would come, how they would verify a person’s credentials and who would be held accountable, a report said in this paper.

After this report appeared though, it now looks like some of the grey area has dissipated with civic authorities stating that engineers will have to fork out the cash. Other modalities are being worked on to ensure a seamless procedure and erase questions and doubts. It should hopefully be crystal clear.

Not just the pothole problem but all projects in their entirety, it is important that there be proper follow-up when a scheme is announced. There needs to be a comprehensive plan and co- ordination between all departments about who is in charge and who is going to be responsible for executing it.

We cannot have something announced, with officials then shrugging shoulders or completely baffled about how to go ahead with it.

Potholes are a hot button topic for the city. They have moved from being irritant to dire to life threatening and finally fatal.

This shows a steady ascent on the gravity scale. Citizens have become cynical about the intent and efficacy of tackling potholes.

If this scheme is not properly thought through, it will give the impression that despite deaths, there is a tendency to treat this problem flippantly.

We see this pic-of-the-potholes project as a bold move. It encourages people to claim a stake in their city. Let it be completely watertight. It should set a good example of bringing citizens on board, solving problems together and holding those accountable responsible for lapses.

