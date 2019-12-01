Pick a play, save an art
Craft can be fun and liberating. Make it child's play with these fun toys and craft kits that spell made-in-India
God's own puzzle
This challenging and creative two-sided 56-piece jigsaw puzzle from Potli features an original Kerala mural. Either solve the coloured side or the reverse side with the outline, and then colour it. The kit also contains colour pencils. Besides piquing your child's creativity and curiosity, you would also be doing your bit to revive a traditional art form.
What: Children's Colouring Kit and Jigsaw Puzzle - Kerala Mural Painting
Available at: karnival.com
Price: Rs 435
Different strokes
This DIY Madhubani kit requires kids to paint with fingers, nib, pens and match sticks. Besides natural objects, plants, social events, there is a lot of use of geometrical patterns and bright colours. Kids can make their own wall hangings, picture frames, tea coasters, name plate, greeting cards and bookmarks.
What: Playtime Madhubani Art Kit
Available at: firstcry.com
Price: Rs 290
Stole-n pleasures
Try a kit that explores Japanese dying technique, Shibori. You can
make a clamp-resist stole.
What: Active Hands Indigo Clamp Dyeing Kit
Available at:
greenobazaar.com
Price: Rs 870
Scroll this
This is an educational art kit on Patua painting—the traditional art form of West Bengal brings to life an old form of communication where messages were sent across on scrolls. Kids can create colouring cards, bookmarks and gift tags, using natural colours made with raw materials provided in the kit.
What: Potli DIY Kit - Patua painting from West Bengal
Available at:
shop.gaatha.com
Price: Rs 360
The India Game
This matching symbol game helps increase concentration and sharpen visual recognition skills, but what it also does is lets children explore India in an
unusual way.
What: Spot n Snap Card Game
Available at: desitoys.in
Price: Rs 399
