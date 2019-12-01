Pick a play, save an art

God's own puzzle

This challenging and creative two-sided 56-piece jigsaw puzzle from Potli features an original Kerala mural. Either solve the coloured side or the reverse side with the outline, and then colour it. The kit also contains colour pencils. Besides piquing your child's creativity and curiosity, you would also be doing your bit to revive a traditional art form.

What: Children's Colouring Kit and Jigsaw Puzzle - Kerala Mural Painting

Available at: karnival.com

Price: Rs 435

Different strokes

This DIY Madhubani kit requires kids to paint with fingers, nib, pens and match sticks. Besides natural objects, plants, social events, there is a lot of use of geometrical patterns and bright colours. Kids can make their own wall hangings, picture frames, tea coasters, name plate, greeting cards and bookmarks.

What: Playtime Madhubani Art Kit

Available at: firstcry.com

Price: Rs 290

Stole-n pleasures

Try a kit that explores Japanese dying technique, Shibori. You can

make a clamp-resist stole.

What: Active Hands Indigo Clamp Dyeing Kit

Available at:

greenobazaar.com

Price: Rs 870

Scroll this

This is an educational art kit on Patua painting—the traditional art form of West Bengal brings to life an old form of communication where messages were sent across on scrolls. Kids can create colouring cards, bookmarks and gift tags, using natural colours made with raw materials provided in the kit.

What: Potli DIY Kit - Patua painting from West Bengal

Available at:

shop.gaatha.com

Price: Rs 360

The India Game

This matching symbol game helps increase concentration and sharpen visual recognition skills, but what it also does is lets children explore India in an

unusual way.

What: Spot n Snap Card Game

Available at: desitoys.in

Price: Rs 399

