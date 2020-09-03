Team Guide Recommends

Grieving wars

Death tolls in history books may seem like numbers, until the devastating human cost of war shatters your heart. Set in Kobe, Grave of the Fireflies by Studio Ghibli, revolves around Seita, a teen and his sister, Setsuko's struggle to survive after American air-bombings of Japan during WWII. The anime masterpiece makes you laugh but also grieve for days as you watch them move to an abandoned bomb shelter.

Family that plays together

Ever since I discovered the Hochmans, I've been wishing they were my neighbours. The Brooklyn-based family — Jason and Elysa, founders of a guitar academy, and sons Joseph and Noah — have formed the Quarantined Quartet. They've been hosting guitar concerts for over 160 days now. The backyard, bedroom and often staircase livestreams feature compositions infusing Spanish, flamenco, classical and acoustic styles, and a sync that's characteristic of a family.

