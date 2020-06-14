Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost

A couple from Hofheim, Germany, is united by their love for each other as well as their love for films and TV shows. Robin Lachhein, 29, and Judith Schneider, 28, are paying a dramatic homage to the sensational world of movies and TV. Lachhein and Schneider, both avid film buffs, have travelled to all four corners of the globe together, to recreate their favourite scenes.



Robin Lachhein as Tom Hanks from Forest Gump

"Six years ago, we were deciding where to go on holiday and we decided it would be fun to go to filming locations. But rather than just go to them, we decided to recreate scenes to prove it was actually the right location. We didn't really think it would work, but we just gave it a try and it worked better than we thought!" said Schneider, a journalist, to MailOnline Travel.

The couple replicates the scenes by using matching character outfits and poses. They then post images of their amazing recreations on their Instagram page, Secret Famous Places.



The happy couple dancing their worries away like Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling did in La La Land

If you head to their Instagram page, be ready to be wowed because they have recreated many epic, cinematic moments. These include the Utah section of the running montage from Forest Gump, featuring Tom Hanks; the dancing scene from La La Land in Griffith Park, Los Angeles; a scene from James Bond movie Skyfall in the Scottish Highlands and a moment from Downtown Abbey, shot at Highclere Castle in Hampshire.

All play and no work makes Fred a dull man

A Frenchman won R34 lakh after suing his ex-employer over his "boring job"



Pic/Fredric Desnard, Facebook

Most of us would kill for a job, that involves little work and a steady paycheque. A manager at a Parisian perfumery, Frederic Desnard, disagrees. Desnard sued his former employer, Interparfum, because his job was boring. He claimed that it was so boring that it made him depressed and he was forced to quit in 2015. He alleged that the company signed him off work for several months, and later used his prolonged absence as an excuse to fire him.

After four years of being embroiled in a legal battle, he recently won the trial and a $45,000 (R34 lakh approx.) compensation. "I was depressed. I was ashamed to be paid to do nothing. The worse part of it was denying this suffering," the 48-year-old told AFP. The Paris Court of Appeal ruled that Frederic Desnard suffered from "bore out," which is the opposite of a burnout. It asserted that Desnard underwent moral harassment.

Do you ignore social distancing?

How one responds to the health guidelines during a global pandemic, could tell us a lot about the person. A study that is going to be published in the journal Social Psychological and Personality Science, found that people with higher rates of "dark traits," such as psychopathy, were more likely to disregard the protocols intended to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

Teacher's Jugadu formula

A chemistry teacher from Pune, Moumita B, is rightfully winning praise for her dedication to teaching. She took to LinkedIn to share how she created a makeshift tripod to teach online classes. She tied her phone to a clothes hanger and suspended it between a plastic chair and the ceiling.

Grandma stuffs olives on the operating table



Representation pic

An Italian woman prepared 90 stuffed olives while undergoing 'awake brain surgery.' According to BBC, the doctor who performed the surgery said that the 60-year-old woman was engaging in a familiar activity while under the knife, to protect brain functions such as speech and memory.

Paint with poop while wiping kid's bottom

Specially-printed toilet paper, PooPaint, has been designed to make potty training fun. It allows caretakers to paint with poop when wiping their child's bottom. The toilet paper features a variety of printed images. It's the perfect way to spend some smelly quality time with one's kid.

Man gets pizzas he never ordered

A Belgian man is sick of the pizzas he never called for being delivered at his doorstep. Jean Van Landeghem has been receiving and declining these mysterious pizzas for over a decade. Having people knock on his door all the time, has been extremely frustrating for the 65-year-old.

Spooky zombie means business

A Thai woman, Kanittha Thongnak, has been making a living by selling second-hand clothes on the streets of Chon Daen. Thongnak moved her business online during the lockdown. The saleswoman started dressing up as a zombie in her livestreams and, instead of scaring customers away, it has served to attract them. As many as 4,000 people have tuned in to watch her.

