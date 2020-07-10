Picture abhi baaki hain: Sushant Singh's Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi shares unseen pictures from sets

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput will be seen for one last time in Mukesh Chhabra's film, Dil Bechara, and his fans can't wait to see him again on the screen. The film also marks newcomer Sanjana Sanghi's big Bollywood debut. While Chhabra and Sushant are old friends and have been together since Sushant's first film, Sanjana met Sushant for the first time for the film's reading session in a workshop by Mukesh.

On the eve of the film's title song teaser, Sanjana took us back to the memory lane and shared her experience of working with the late actor. She also shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets. In the picture, she is seen sitting on a sidecar of a motorbike, preparing for a shot. Sanjana also added pictures of the film’s screenplay, a shot of the monitor, and pictures of herself studying the script and getting her makeup done. Sharing a still from the teaser, Sanjana wrote, "Life, indeed, is seri-real. 2 years ago, July 9th 2018, was the first day of Sushant & Sanjana, becoming Manny & Kizie in front of the camera, on set in Jamshedpur. My life since that day has never been the same for a second".

She continued, "Kizie & Manny truly believed there never will be a greater love than their's, but the love all of you, all over the world have shown us? It really does come close. It feels like a long, warm embrace. Thank you for loving, crying and smiling with #DilBecharaTrailer. Lekin picture? Abhi baaki hai."

Earlier, on Thursday, makers of Dil Bechara dropped the teaser video of the title track on social media.

Talking about the title track, first-time director Mukesh Chhabra said, "Dil Bechara track is one of my favourite tracks from the album and it's the last song that Sushant ever shot for. Farah Khan choreographed it and she rehearsed the song with Sushant for a day and then shot the whole song in one shot. That's it. Just one shot. The song picturisation is deceptively simple and Sushant who was a very good dancer, made it look effortless."

Speaking about the newcomer, Sanjana in a recent interview described her first meeting with Sushant over a script reading session, "We both, nerds, had read the script down to its last word respectively, and both our copies looked like they were tattered old novels that had aged over years, with post-it marks, and added notes - the works. I was a bundle of nerves. Mukesh asked me to just relax, and we all jumped right in", she said.

Sanjana revealed how the food was a huge mutual love for both of them in addition to academia. "Mukesh, him and I - all helpless foodies. We ordered a lavish spread. Looked at the dining table, yet we 3 decided to take to the floor, spread our meal on a mat, and started gorging. He mocked me for how much food I can eat, but the food was a huge mutual love for us in addition to academia. This lunch, most oddly, was marked with my father sending me a text saying we got a letter home telling us I had become a Gold Medalist at Delhi University."

Sushant, Mukesh and the whole team were ecstatic to hear this news too - and what followed was champagne (that we never got the chance to open and celebrate with) and the kindest note from him about what the colliding of academia and cinema means even to him and the value it holds, which I still have tucked firmly in my drawer," she further added.

Dil Bechara is the Hindi adaptation of John Green's novel titled The Fault In Our Stars. The novel was also made into a Hollywood movie by the same name, starring Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort. Sushant Singh's last film is set to release on Disney+ Hoststar on July 24.

