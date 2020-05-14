Picture of Dosa batter's Hindi translation sparks a laughter riot on Twitter

A picture of the dosa batter that has left netizens in splits

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases across the country, a picture of a dosa batter has taken netizens by storm. Wondering what's so special about the dosa batter? Well its got nothing to do with the dosa batter but the Hindi translation name that has left hundreds of Twitterati in splits.

On Wednesday, Twitter user Harpreet shared a picture of a dosa batter packet which had its name translated in two regional languages besides English. The picture, which has gone viral now shows the translation of Idli and Dosa in Hindi correctly but its the translation of the word "batter" that made netizens laugh out loud!

It seems, instead of writing 'Ghol', the Hindi translation of the word batter is Ballebaj, which is the hindi word used for a bastman in the field of cricket. Suprised to see the Hindi translation, a Twitter user asked Harpreet to check the hindi word by using Google Translator.



A screengrab of the Hindi translation of the word batter

Suprisingly, when one checks for the Hindi translation of batter on Google Translator, this is the response that you get. Netizens couldn't believe what they saw and took to the comments section of the post to share thier views on the blunder.

One user wrote, "If batter is ballebaaz - then battery should be artillery barrage no? What would barrage be? Legal drinking age?," while a second user commented, "It's a Mess, literally." A third user said, "what if I am a bowler? what do I eat then?"

Here's how netizens reacted to the translation error:

If batter is ballebaaz - then battery should be artillery barrage no?

What would barrage be? Legal drinking age? — shiv (@bennedose) May 13, 2020

what if I am a bowler? what do I eat then? — Nannu (@NPC8763) May 13, 2020

@vivekzion isko bolte translation ðÂÂ¤£ — Ameya Pawaskar (@ameyapawaskar) May 13, 2020

Haha kha se mila Bhai heðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Sudhakar yala (@SudhakarYala) May 13, 2020

What do you think of the translation gaffe?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news