Picture of Dosa batter's Hindi translation sparks a laughter riot on Twitter
The picture which has gone viral now shows 'Dosa Batter' written in English along with the translation in two other languages
Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases across the country, a picture of a dosa batter has taken netizens by storm. Wondering what's so special about the dosa batter? Well its got nothing to do with the dosa batter but the Hindi translation name that has left hundreds of Twitterati in splits.
Damn you Google Translate!— Harpreet (@CestMoiz) May 13, 2020
ðÂÂÂ¤£#Indyeah! pic.twitter.com/9hLBWywE38
On Wednesday, Twitter user Harpreet shared a picture of a dosa batter packet which had its name translated in two regional languages besides English. The picture, which has gone viral now shows the translation of Idli and Dosa in Hindi correctly but its the translation of the word "batter" that made netizens laugh out loud!
It seems, instead of writing 'Ghol', the Hindi translation of the word batter is Ballebaj, which is the hindi word used for a bastman in the field of cricket. Suprised to see the Hindi translation, a Twitter user asked Harpreet to check the hindi word by using Google Translator.
A screengrab of the Hindi translation of the word batter
Suprisingly, when one checks for the Hindi translation of batter on Google Translator, this is the response that you get. Netizens couldn't believe what they saw and took to the comments section of the post to share thier views on the blunder.
One user wrote, "If batter is ballebaaz - then battery should be artillery barrage no? What would barrage be? Legal drinking age?," while a second user commented, "It's a Mess, literally." A third user said, "what if I am a bowler? what do I eat then?"
Here's how netizens reacted to the translation error:
If batter is ballebaaz - then battery should be artillery barrage no?— shiv (@bennedose) May 13, 2020
What would barrage be? Legal drinking age?
what if I am a bowler? what do I eat then?— Nannu (@NPC8763) May 13, 2020
@vivekzion isko bolte translation ðÂÂ¤£— Ameya Pawaskar (@ameyapawaskar) May 13, 2020
It's a Mess, literally ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/RI5ubY1Yk6— K Singh (@Dhani_Marwar) May 13, 2020
Haha kha se mila Bhai heðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ— Sudhakar yala (@SudhakarYala) May 13, 2020
What do you think of the translation gaffe?
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe