Picture of the Year: Ranveer, Deepika, Alia, Ayushmann and Manoj Bajpayee come together to discuss cinema

Ever expected to see Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia Bhatt, Manoj Bajpayee, Vijay Sethupathi and Vijay Deverakonda in the same frame, well, they just did! All these stalwarts came for an event to discuss cinema and it might have been a rather detailed and informative one.

The choices of actors seem apt. Singh rests on three consecutive blockbusters and all of them were poles apart from each other. Khurrana has seven back-to-back hits and has established his position in the industry as a dependable leading man. Bajpai has time and again proven his tenacity as a performer, the recent example being The Family Man. Padukone oozes grace and elan through her performances, and Bhatt became a sensation right from her second film.

But the picture isn't just restricted to Hindi film actors, it also has Deverakonda and Sethupathi, and also, Parvathy Thiruvothu, the massive stars of the South Indian industry. A fan club of Deepika Padukone took to its Twitter account to share this memorable picture, have a look right here:

[PIC] Deepika Padukone with Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vijay Sethupathi, Vijay Deverakonda, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Manoj Bajpai for the Film Companion roundtable yesterday ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ½â­ÂÂ pic.twitter.com/6i591638dE — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) November 13, 2019

We hope we get to see this discussion with these powerhouses soon. Talking about Singh and Padukone, they celebrate their first wedding anniversary today on November 14 and are in Tirupati to bring in the occasion, after which they'll be flying to Amritsar and coming back to the city on November 15. They both are coming together on the celluloid for Kabir Khan's '83, releasing on April 10, 2020.

Khurrana has two films lined-up for next year- Gulabo Sitabo and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Alia Bhatt has the maximum films in her kitty- Sadak 2, Brahmastra, RRR, Takht and Gangubai Kathiawadi. 2020 shall be a lethal year for Hindi Cinema

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates