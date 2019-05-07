Picture perfect in Japan
Enter this competition and test your photography skills
If you've wrapped up a vacation in the Land of the Rising Sun, or are on your way there, this photography competition by the Japanese embassy is for you. Click! Japan Photo Contest is accepting up to three photographs taken in Japan per participant. The top 10 photographers will have their pictures exhibited at the Japan Foundation and get invited to the Japanese ambassador's residence to receive prizes. The top three shooters win a Canon camera.
Submit before: July 11, 5 pm
Call: 01146104810
Email: dl.india@nd.mofa.go.jp
Pictures speak up
Seven presenters from varying professions will follow the PechaKucha format of Japanese story-telling and narrate their experience of being a Mumbaikar using 20 pictures. They will speak for 20 seconds per photograph.
"The beauty lies in the ways speakers address this challenging task," says Ashvita Shriyan, senior community manager at 91sprinboard, organisers of the event.
ON: May 11, 6 pm
AT: 91springboard 74Techno Park, 74/II, Seepz, Andheri East.
CALL: 8047489191
LOG ON TO: insider.in
COST: Rs 299
