Picture perfect in Japan

Updated: May 07, 2019, 07:18 IST | The Guide Team

Enter this competition and test your photography skills

If you've wrapped up a vacation in the Land of the Rising Sun, or are on your way there, this photography competition by the Japanese embassy is for you. Click! Japan Photo Contest is accepting up to three photographs taken in Japan per participant. The top 10 photographers will have their pictures exhibited at the Japan Foundation and get invited to the Japanese ambassador's residence to receive prizes. The top three shooters win a Canon camera.

Submit before: July 11, 5 pm
Call: 01146104810
Email: dl.india@nd.mofa.go.jp

Pictures speak up
Seven presenters from varyi­ng professions will follow the PechaKucha format of Japanese st­ory-telling and narrate their ex­p­erience of being a Mumbaikar us­ing 20 pictures. They will speak for 20 seconds per photograph.

"The beauty lies in the ways spe­a­kers address this challenging ta­sk," says Ashvita Shriyan, senior co­mmunity manager at 91sprinb­oard, organisers of the event.
ON: May 11, 6 pm
AT: 91springboard 74Techno Park, 74/II, Seepz, Andheri East.
CALL: 8047489191
LOG ON TO: insider.in
COST: Rs 299

