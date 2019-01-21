Picture perfect

things-to-do

Celebrating some of the most striking photographs from the world over, the Photographic Society of India will be hosting the 17th PSI International Salon 2019 Photographic exhibition.

The event will feature images from about 6,000 entries across 36 countries by photographers including Alakesh Ghosh, Yen-Nan Liu, and Subrata Adhikary.

ON January 22 to January 28, 11 am to 7 pm

AT Jehangir Art Gallery, Fort.

CALL 8108604653

FREE

