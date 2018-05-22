Pictures: Priyanka Chopra meets Rohingya refugee kids

As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra met Rohingya refugee kids. Calling the crisis horrific, PC urged people to help the children affected by it



UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra visited Rohingya refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh and, calling the crisis "horrific", urged people to help the children affected by it.

Priyanka Chopra, who is on a field visit to Bangladesh, said the world needs to give Rohingya refugee kids a secure future. "In the second half of 2017, the world saw horrific images of ethnic cleansing from the Rakhine State of Myanmar [Burma]. This violence drove nearly 7,00,000 Rohingya across the border into Bangladesh — 60 per cent are children. Many months later, they are still highly vulnerable, living in overcrowded camps with no idea when or where they will ever belong. Even worse, when they will get their next meal," the actor posted on Instagram. She went on write about how the upcoming monsoon season may affect the children.



"This is an entire generation of children that have no future in sight. Through their smiles I could see the vacancy in their eyes (sic)." Last year, the actor had visited a Syrian refugee camp in the Jordanian capital of Amman.

