Pierce Brosnan, wife step out for a musical

Hollywood star Pierce Brosnan rarely makes a red carpet appearance without his wife Keely. This time, they were spotted together at the opening night of "The Last Ship" musical here.

The 66-year-old actor looked suave in a grey tweed three-piece suit which he wore with a cravat. The "Mamma Mia!" actor sported his signature silver goatee and teamed his ensemble with a crisp white shirt and a pair of brown suede shoes, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Keely, on the other hand, wore a plunging black dress which showcased her sun-kissed tan as she posed next to her husband at the event.

The couple were joined at the event by actress Courtney Cox, who opted for a smart casual look in a tweed blazer teamed with a ruffled cream blouse. She teamed her look with a pair of skinny blue jeans and a pair of knee-high boots.

