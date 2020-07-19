Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's double helps Arsenal beat Manchester City in FA Cup semi-final

Arsenal's Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring their second goal during the English FA Cup semi-final football match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium in London. Pic/AFP

Arsenal booked their spot in the final of the FA Cup after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's brace handed them a 2-0 win over Manchester City here on Sunday.

Aubameyang scored in either half of the semi-final as FA Cup holders Man City suffered a first loss at the national stadium in 10 appearances. Man City assumed the early control, dominating both possession and territory but they failed to take a lead.

Aubameyang's first goal came in the 19th minute and he was ruthless again with his only clear chance of the second half, racing onto a fine through-ball from the Kieran Tierney to finish confidently. In the second semi-final clash, Manchester United will take on Chelsea, scheduled to take place today.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever