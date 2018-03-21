Piers Morgan takes break from Good Morning Britain

However, co-host Susanna Reid was quick to reassure viewers that it wasn't a permanent hiatus



Piers Morgan

TV personality Piers Morgan is taking a short break from Good Morning Britain. The 52-year-old presenter, who has hosted the breakfast show since 2015-end, said on the show that it was his last appearance for a while, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: "I'm going away for a little while... This morning when I got into the world's worst lift, someone said to me 'Are you sad to be leaving?'

"And I said I'm about as sad as I am when I'm leaving the denist's chair after having a root canal."

However, co-host Susanna Reid was quick to reassure viewers that it wasn't a permanent hiatus.

"I just want to point out that he's not leaving permanently, because whenever you (say things like this), there's always a flurry of activity," she said.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever