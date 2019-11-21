Pigeon, eagle entangled in net at Virar rescued; cops file FIR

Fire brigade officials and an animal welfare officer rescued a an injured pigeon and an eagle after they were trapped in a net near Global City, Virar (West) on Tuesday.

Animal welfare officer Mitesh Jain said, "After I was informed, I called the fire brigade and rushed to the spot. The birds were struggling to free themselves and flapping their wings constantly, which led to their wings getting entangled in the net and they were injured."

The birds were rescued and taken to a welfare centre in Goregaon. Jain said that various birds in that area visit the fields and hunters lay amateur traps with nets to catch these birds.

The trap laid was fashioned with wood and thin nylon thread and a pigeon was tethered in the middle of the net with a thread. "Trapping and killing of wild birds is an offence and the hunters need to be punished," Jain said. He also filed a complaint with the Arnala police after which a first information report (FIR) was registered under section 9 of the Animals Protection Act and section 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates