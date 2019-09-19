MENU

Pigeon poops on legislator who was discussing pigeon poop problem

Published: Sep 19, 2019, 11:27 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The pigeon pooped on the head of Democratic state representative Jaime Andrade as he was discussing the problem with a reporter outside of the Irving Park Blue Line station

This picture has been used for representational purpose

In an amusing incident that was caught on camera, a pigeon pooped on a US lawmaker while he was doing a television interview which was about the problem of pigeon droppings. The incident occurred at a Chicago Transit Authority stop known by some as "pigeon poop station."

According to an international television channel, one pigeon dropped filth on the head of Democratic state representative Jaime Andrade as he was discussing the problem with a reporter outside of the Irving Park Blue Line station.  When the bird had finished its business on Andrade's head, he ruefully quipped, "Did I, did I just get? I did, didn't I? I think they just caught me. I'll just have to go clean up," before running his hand through his hair.

The sidewalks outside of the station are covered in bird waste and feathers which Andrade has been trying to fix. He has also suggested the CTA install a hose line for power washing when it constructs new escalators at the stop.

Also Read: Vasai activists victorious in coo to take down anti-pigeon banners

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from AP

Loading...

