Pigeon poops on legislator who was discussing pigeon poop problem

In an amusing incident that was caught on camera, a pigeon pooped on a US lawmaker while he was doing a television interview which was about the problem of pigeon droppings. The incident occurred at a Chicago Transit Authority stop known by some as "pigeon poop station."

According to an international television channel, one pigeon dropped filth on the head of Democratic state representative Jaime Andrade as he was discussing the problem with a reporter outside of the Irving Park Blue Line station. When the bird had finished its business on Andrade's head, he ruefully quipped, "Did I, did I just get? I did, didn't I? I think they just caught me. I'll just have to go clean up," before running his hand through his hair.

OH CRAP!



Not to be crass but #IL lawmaker talking to me about feces, feathers & filth fell victim to culprit during our #MorningInsiders interview. Ew! @cbschicago caught it all on camera. At 6AM, hear more about Rep's years-long quest to fix bird issue at @cta #irvingpark stop pic.twitter.com/CntCAEGH19 — LAUREN VICTORY (@LaurenVictory) September 16, 2019

The sidewalks outside of the station are covered in bird waste and feathers which Andrade has been trying to fix. He has also suggested the CTA install a hose line for power washing when it constructs new escalators at the stop.

