Pihu director Vinod Kapri has a survival drama for Saif Ali Khan?

Saif Ali Khan has his plate full with the web series Tandav, and a possible collaboration with Aamir Khan on the remake of the Tamil film, Vikram Vedha. Now, it has been heard that the actor is also in talks with National Award-winning director Vinod Kapri for a survival drama. A source reveals, "The story is inspired by true events where a soldier had separated from his regiment in a jungle. The film is a gritty take on how the protagonist manages to navigate his way in the jungle and survives the rough terrain.

Vinod Kapri

Saif has heard the plot points and expressed his interest in the project. He has yet to allot the dates." mid-day reached out to both, Khan and Kapri, who remained unavailable for comment.

