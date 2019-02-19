Pilot dead as 2 IAF aircraft crash in Bengaluru

national

The crash occurred on the outskirts of the airbase in the northern part of the city in an open field close to a residential area.

Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel gather around the wreckage of one Surya Kiran 'Hawk' aircraft after two of them collided in mid-air.Photo/AFP

An IAF pilot died on Tuesday after two Surya Kiran aircraft collided in the air and crashed while rehearsing near the Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru where the 'Aero India 2019' air show begins on Wednesday.

According to witnesses, the two aircraft that were rehearsing for the aerobatic display collided into each other in the air, thereby spiralling and crashing onto the ground below and exploding into fire, billowing thick black smoke in the sky.

Two pilots were seen ejecting out of the crashing aircraft using parachutes and got injured when they landed on the ground, said residents of a nearby residential locality.

"Two Hawk aircraft of Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team of IAF crashed at 11.50 a.m. while practicing for the air show. While two pilots ejected and were taken to a military hospital, a third pilot sustained fatal injuries," an IAF statement said.

Karnataka Director General of Police and chief of Fire and Emergency Services M.N. Reddi said there were no injuries to any civilian on the ground.

"No major damage to any houses in ISRO colony. Fire force has completely suppressed the fire," he tweeted.

"A court of inquiry will investigate the cause of the accident," IAF said. "One IAF pilot has unfortunately lost his life. Two others injured shifted to hospital but are said to be out of danger."

With the much-awaited five-day air show set to take place from February 20, the aircraft to take part in the flypast have been rehearsing at the airbase since February 14.

Tuesday's collision is probably the first after the elite Surya Kiran unit was re-grouped in 2015 after a gap of four years but the show-stopping high-risk display flying arm of IAF has had its share of serious accidents.

Surya Kiran, used as a mascot for the IAF to inspire youngsters to take up military aviation, is in its second avatar flying sub-sonic advanced jet trainers Hawk 132 that made an appearance in new livery four years ago after replacing jaded Kiran Mk II intermediate jet trainers.

The Surya Kiran team with Kiran Mk II aircraft was wound up in 2011 but not before a series of accidents.

In January 2009, Wing Commander R.S. Dhaliwal died in a crash near Surya Kiran's home base Bidar in Karnataka. Another aircraft crashed in December 2007. In March 2006, yet another crash took place in Bidar killing two pilots.

The British-origin Hawks are made in India by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL). These are used to train pilots in advanced fighter flying skills.

Surya Kiran returned to Aero India air show in Bengaluru in 2017 after a gap of nearly four years.

