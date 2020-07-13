Pilot reaches Delhi; Congress tries to pacify Rajasthan factions

With Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister, Sachin Pilot in Delhi to meet the Congress high command and his camp claiming support of 25 MLAs, the Congress is trying to pacify factions led by him and CM, Ashok Gehlot to save itself more embarrassment as well as the party's government in the state, sources said on Sunday.

The MLAs from the Pilot camp are said to be lodged at different places, with about a dozen at ITC Grand in Gurugram, and a few others are at ITC Maurya in Delhi. Meanwhile, Sachin Pilot has gone incommunicado since he is not taking phone calls from any Congress leader, including his friends in the party.

Sources said he spoke with Congress Treasurer Ahmed Patel late on Saturday night, adding that the Congress was trying to pacify both the camps to save the party from embarrassment.

On the other hand, the Gehlot camp claims that the CM has the support of 103 MLAs and his government the required numbers in the state Assembly. An earlier report had said that Deputy CM Sachin Pilot had arrived in Delhi on Saturday to meet party high command and had sought an appointment with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

'BJP is doing a political business'

Amid ongoing political turmoil in Rajasthan, senior Congress leader PL Punia said that while the BJP succeeded in toppling the government in Madhya Pradesh, it would fail to do so in Rajasthan. Punia said, "The BJP is working as a political business in Rajasthan."

