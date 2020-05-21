Pilot shares dramatic footage of water flowing after dam breaks in Michigan

A pilot shared a dramatic footage of water gushing out of a lake after a dam broke in Michigan. According to AP, rapidly rising water overtook dams and forced the evacuation of about 10,000 people in central Michigan, where flooding struck communities along rain-swollen waterways.

The state saw two dams, Edenville and Sanford, breaking due to the heavy rains that prompted orders directing thousands of families living along the Tittabawassee River and connected lakes in Midland County to leave their homes and move to a higher ground.

The viral video posted by pilot Ryan Kaleto on Facebook shows the Edenville dam over flowing with the water from Wixom river and breaking, causing the water to flow downstream to Sanford lake, Michigan Live reported. He shared the terrifying aerial footage with the captions that read, "Wixom Lake will be gone by tomorrow. So devastating."

The 20-second-long video posted on Wednesday garnered more than a million views and over 1,600 likes on Facebook with tonnes of comments by users expressing concerns about the situation in Michigan.

"Crazy! notice the pine trees collapsing under the rush of the water," said a user. A second user said, "Omg...how awful. Praying for everyone." Hoping for some positivity from the incident, a user said, "Hope something positive come out of this that looks not good at all and prayers to anyone impacted (sic)."

