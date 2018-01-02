Pimpri toddler falls to death from balcony

Two-year-old Kalyan boy fell from the second floor balcony; cops file ADR, but probe for foul play



Rudran Amol Manjal

The new year began with a tragedy for a Pimpri-based family as their two-year-old boy fell to his death from the balcony of their second floor Tapkir Nagar residence. According to police sources, the incident took place yesterday morning.

The toddler has been identified as Rudran Amol Manjal. Speaking to mid-day, an officer from the Kalewadi police station said, "An accidental death report (ADR) has been filed in the case, but we trying to figure out if any foul play was involved."



The balcony from which Rudran Amol Manjal fell down

Police sources said that Rudran's mother was in the kitchen making breakfast when the incident took place. "Rudran's father was already at work at his grocery store, which is located in the same locality. Some neighbours alerted Rudran's mother about the accident and his father was called home. He was rushed to the nearby Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival. Postmortem reports state that the child suffered multiple injuries, especially on his head, and lost a lot of blood, which led to his death," the officer added.

