Pinarayi Vijayan: Family issues lead to maximum suicides in Kerala

Replying to a question in the state assembly, Vijayan said that of the 12,988 suicides that took place after his government assumed office in May 2016, a total of 4,172 people took their lives because of family issues

Representational Picture

Family issues was the major reason for suicides in Kerala in the past nearly two years, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday.

Replying to a question in the state assembly, Vijayan said that of the 12,988 suicides that took place after his government assumed office in May 2016, a total of 4,172 people took their lives because of family issues.

He also said that 2,325 people committed suicides on account of health issues, while 822 took their lives due to paucity of money and 28 did it because of mounting debt. Of the total suicides, 2,946 were committed by women, 410 by children and the rest were adult males.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Trending Video