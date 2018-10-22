Pinarayi Vijayan hits out at Modi for being indifferent to state's needs

national

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "negative approach" on the needs of the state, which is slowly picking up pieces after a devastating flood in August.

"I fail to understand why the Centre and the Prime Minister has taken such a negative approach to our needs. When I had met him (Modi), he was very considerate. I told him that the state's ministers were trying to meet the Kerala diaspora settled abroad for help," Vijayan told reporters here after returning from an official tour of the United Arab Emirates.

"At that time, Modi reminded me that he had done a similar exercise when earthquake struck his state and the Gujarati diaspora came forward to help." Vijayan described his 4-day trip to the UAE as successful.

Vijayan said that was the last positive vibe from the Centre. When the Kerala government sent a list of ministers with their respective plans to travel abroad, only the CM's tour was approved. "We have no idea why the Centre has taken such a stand against Kerala," said Vijayan.

He said that his trip to the UAE was a huge success and members of the Kerala diaspora as also the Emirates Red Crescent have promised help to the flood-ravaged state.

