Pinarayi Vijayan: Kerala government won't file review plea against SC verdict

Ayyappa Dharma Sena President Rahul Easwar with other devotees raise slogans in protest against the SC's verdict allowing entry of women of all ages in Ayyappa temple, in Thiruvananthapuram. Pic/PTI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday informed that the state government would not file a review petition against Supreme Court's verdict on Sabarimala temple.

The chief minister further said all the required facilities and protection would be ensured to the women devotees visiting the temple. "Kerala government will not file a review petition on Sabarimala verdict. We will ensure facilities and protection to women devotees visiting Sabarimala," Vijayan assured.

"Women cops from Kerala and neighbouring states will be deputed to ensure law and order. Women who want to go to Sabarimala cannot be stopped," he added. On September 28, the five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court removed all restrictions imposed on Sabarimala temple with regard to the entry of women between the age group of 10 to 50.

Pronouncing the verdict, former CJI Dipak Misra had said the ban in place violated Constitutional principles and that women's rights cannot be subverted as they are in no way less than men.

