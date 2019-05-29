Pinarayi Vijayan: Rahul Gandhi feared Amethi, so came to Kerala

national

Pinarayi Vijayan slammed Congress President Rahul Gandhi and told that the Congress party not to go overboard with their sweeping win in the state

Pinarayi Vijayan. Pic/Twitter IANS

Congress President Rahul Gandhi won the Wayanad constituency with a record-breaking margin of 431,770 votes. He defeated his nearest rival P.P. Suneer of the Communist Party of India who secured 274,597 votes while Gandhi received 706,367 votes. But Rahul Gandhi, who was the MP from Amethi since 2004, lost to Union Minister Smriti Irani.

Now, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, whose Left was routed in the Lok Sabha elections, on Wednesday slammed Congress President Rahul Gandhi and told that the Congress party not to go overboard with their sweeping win in the state.

Replying to the ongoing debate in the Assembly, Vijayan said that the Congress had nothing to brag about if one looks at the performance of the party at the national level.

"When Rahul decided to contest from Kerala, all we asked was one question: whom are you fighting? Gandhi feared Amethi and hence he came to Kerala. And it was one such candidate who was projected to lead the country," Vijayan said in the Assembly.

"A smokescreen was created here that the Congress is going to form the government at the Centre. A good number of our supporters were misled," said Vijayan.

The Chief Minister said the position his government took on the Sabarimala issue was based on the Supreme Court judgment and any government can only abide by the ruling.

