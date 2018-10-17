Pinarayi Vijayan: Sabrimala devotees' rights will be protected

national

Ayaappa devotees participate in a protest rally against the SC verdict, in Ahmedabad. Pic/AFP

Declaring that the Kerala government will protect the rights of all Sabarimala devotees, Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, on Tuesday accused the BJP and Congress of trying to destroy the state's secular fabric by politicising the issue.

Addressing a meeting organised by the CPI-M here, Vijayan went hammer and tongs against the Congress and BJP. "The Congress has joined the BJP in trying to drive a wedge between the devotees and the government and they are trying to break the secular tradition of our state," he said.

On Tuesday morning, after presiding over a Cabinet meeting, the CM vowed to protect the rights of the devotees when it was pointed out that vehicles on way to Sabarimala were being checked by those opposed to the Supreme Court ruling also allowing women in the 10-50 age group to enter the famed temple.

