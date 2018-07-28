Pinarayi Vijayan: Take action on Hanan's cyber bullies

CM Pinarayi Vijayan directed the police to initiate action against those who launched the abusive propaganda on social media against 21-year-old Hanan, whose story went viral after a Malayalam daily reported about her struggles

A policewoman moves Hanan Hamid away from a massive crowd gathered around her in Kochi on Thursday. Pic/PTI

A day after she was bullied by some people on social media, the Kerala government yesterday came out in support of the college student who sold fish to raise money for her studies and take care of her family.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan directed the police to initiate action against those who launched the abusive propaganda on social media against 21-year-old Hanan, whose story went viral after a Malayalam daily reported about her struggles.

A final year BSc (chemistry) student in Thodupuzha, Hanan's story was widely shared on social media by many, including film artistes and politicians. But a section of users termed it "fake", after which she was trolled.

Vijayan, in a FB post, said, "People should be cautious using social media. It is improper to circulate anything which they get through cyber platforms. This will only help push the society towards further danger."

